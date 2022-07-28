Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Lowered to C$55.00 at TD Securities

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TECK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.24. 184,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,783,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $45.90.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 111.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 49,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 76.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 215,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,503,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,983,000 after acquiring an additional 53,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

