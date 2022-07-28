Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.24 EPS

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24, Briefing.com reports. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 217,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,161. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

