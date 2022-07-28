Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.20% from the stock’s current price.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teck Resources to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.15.

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$35.02. 1,227,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,065. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$24.84 and a 12-month high of C$57.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The company has a market cap of C$18.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.59.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

