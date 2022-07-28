Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Update

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the June 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Down 0.4 %

TLTZY opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLTZY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

