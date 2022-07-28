Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Tempur Sealy International has a payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

NYSE TPX opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth about $15,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,491,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,400,000 after buying an additional 501,445 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 512.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 418,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after buying an additional 350,449 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 302.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 82,857 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,852,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,720,000 after buying an additional 49,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also

