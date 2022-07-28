KeyCorp Lowers Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $35.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of TPX traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.51. 83,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,038. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $50.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.