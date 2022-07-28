Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given New $53.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.21.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tenable has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $63.61.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.57 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $405,761.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,358,502.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $476,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,217. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,745 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $49,563,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $34,806,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Tenable by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 643,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,192,000 after buying an additional 596,488 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

