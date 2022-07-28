Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.01

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.01 and last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 58530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Tenable Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.57 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $476,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $476,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $877,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,481.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,217. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 25.3% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Stories

