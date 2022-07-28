Tenet Healthcare’s (THC) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on THC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.
Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.14. 9,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,959. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.33.
In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,310,000 after purchasing an additional 964,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after buying an additional 929,756 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,466,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after buying an additional 538,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,034,000 after buying an additional 517,737 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
