Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given “Maintains” Rating at UBS Group

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.45.

Shares of TER stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.20. 34,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average of $110.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $82.97 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 721.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Teradyne by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in Teradyne by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 279,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,207 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

