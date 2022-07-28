Terra (LUNA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $59.46 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00007877 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market cap of $228.66 million and approximately $59.46 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011012 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

