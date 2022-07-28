Terracoin Price Tops $0.0173 (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $397,403.14 and approximately $1,799.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,771.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.54 or 0.00582040 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00257915 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001059 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005560 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00014171 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
About Terracoin
Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terracoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
