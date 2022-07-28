Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,742 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $120,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $170.71. The company had a trading volume of 33,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,396. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $157.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.91.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.
In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.
Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.
