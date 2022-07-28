Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock Position Lifted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,828.92 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $1,828.92. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,578.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,368.73.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 62.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $23.00 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

