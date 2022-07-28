Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0926 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Tgs Asa Stock Performance
TGSGY stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $19.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.
About Tgs Asa
TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.
