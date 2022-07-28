The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.28

The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.28 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16). The 600 Group shares last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.16), with a volume of 345,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.28. The stock has a market cap of £15.92 million and a P/E ratio of 72.50.

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

