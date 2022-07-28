The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Position Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,713 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AES worth $15,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AES by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,700,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of AES by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,942 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,725,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AES by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,000,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,920,000 after buying an additional 1,564,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. AES’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. Susquehanna lowered their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

