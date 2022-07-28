The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $219.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $156.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.54. Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The stock has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

