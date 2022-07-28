The Buckle, Inc.’s June Same-Store Sales Numbers Miss Analysts’ Expectations, Stock Climbs by 0% (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same-store sales decreased by 1.7% during the month of June. Buckle’s stock rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.08. Buckle has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Buckle will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Buckle by 62.0% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Buckle by 6.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Buckle by 284.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Buckle in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Buckle by 4.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

