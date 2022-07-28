The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Raised by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $50,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.27. The stock had a trading volume of 393,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,532. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

