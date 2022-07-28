The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of DXYN opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a P/E ratio of -144.86 and a beta of 2.62. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.58 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 74,588 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 58,399 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

