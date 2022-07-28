The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of DXYN opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a P/E ratio of -144.86 and a beta of 2.62. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.58 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.08%.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
