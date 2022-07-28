The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $255.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.26% from the company’s current price.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.11.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $10.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.12. 1,612,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,784,645. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.44. The company has a market capitalization of $430.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,289.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,289.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,174 shares of company stock worth $8,979,045. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $7,032,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

