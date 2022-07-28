The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Maintains Rating for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $247.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH traded up $12.43 on Thursday, reaching $267.20. The company had a trading volume of 135,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,416. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.26 and a 200-day moving average of $174.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $282.46.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,350,000 after buying an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,596,000 after buying an additional 60,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,984,000 after acquiring an additional 275,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

