The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Update

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 327.3% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CUBA opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBA. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 91,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the period. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.