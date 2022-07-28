The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in July

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 37.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 37.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

The New Germany Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:GF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.23. 540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,675. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. The New Germany Fund has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $21.37.

The New Germany Fund Dividend Announcement

About The New Germany Fund

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.7254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

(Get Rating)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.