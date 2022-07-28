The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Shares Down 3.1%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 263.14 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 266.50 ($3.21). Approximately 18,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 21,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.31).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on The Property Franchise Group from GBX 435 ($5.24) to GBX 437 ($5.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 291.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 315.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47. The firm has a market cap of £84.59 million and a PE ratio of 2,200.00.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services. The company was formerly known as MartinCo PLC and changed its name to The Property Franchise Group PLC in March 2017.

