The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.40

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2022

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAINGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Scottish American Investment Stock Performance

SAIN opened at GBX 487 ($5.87) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £858.59 million and a P/E ratio of 525.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 470.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 486.42. Scottish American Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 437.87 ($5.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 548 ($6.60).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 472 ($5.69) per share, for a total transaction of £16,520 ($19,903.61).

Scottish American Investment Company Profile



The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

