The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

