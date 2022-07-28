The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.30 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRV. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $158.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.75. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,929 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,678,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,986,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

