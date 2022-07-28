Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $55,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Emfo LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 64.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the first quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.9% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.54.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $581.93 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $227.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $543.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

