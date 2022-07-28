Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Trimmed by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $44,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $197,400,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.6 %

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.54.

NYSE:TMO traded up $9.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $591.39. 46,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,792. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $543.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.57. The firm has a market cap of $231.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

