Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.11.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE THO opened at $81.70 on Monday. Thor Industries has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,225 shares of company stock worth $1,077,899 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Thor Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.