Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,132.67 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,503.30 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,086.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,025.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

