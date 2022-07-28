Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 403.5% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $142.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Further Reading

