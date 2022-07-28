Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $188.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

