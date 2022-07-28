Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $86.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Insider Activity at Sysco

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.