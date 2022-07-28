Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Stock Performance
Shares of SYY opened at $86.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.
Insider Activity at Sysco
In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
