Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNF opened at $39.00 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

