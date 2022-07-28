Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,083 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 47.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 8.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 14.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,297 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 26.4% during the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $86.75 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $191.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average is $86.83.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

