Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,024 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,958,000 after buying an additional 17,125,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,277,000 after buying an additional 16,346,887 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,514 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,420 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,696,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,736 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.