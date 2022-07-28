Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $318,000 Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Upstart by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $672,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,702,210.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,702,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,469 in the last three months. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upstart Stock Up 9.3 %

UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.69.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.05. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Upstart’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.