Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

