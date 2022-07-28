Thunder Token Reaches Market Cap of $68.42 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Thunder Token has a market cap of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007495 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009373 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00201935 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

