Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$2.10

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 72.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday. Standpoint Research raised their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.05 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.93.

Shares of TWM traded down C$0.09 on Thursday, reaching C$1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,547,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$417.00 million and a PE ratio of 4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$1.72.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$658.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$464.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

