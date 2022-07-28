Timken (NYSE:TKR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $61.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average of $61.21. Timken has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $79.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Timken will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Timken by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

