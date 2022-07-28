Titan Coin Hits One Day Volume of $18.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $172,277.35 and $18.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007057 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000394 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

