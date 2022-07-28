Titleist Asset Management LTD. Acquires New Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Vital Farms as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vital Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 7,975,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,043,272.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a market cap of $438.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.14 and a beta of 0.28. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. Vital Farms had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

