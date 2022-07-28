Titleist Asset Management LTD. Sells 60 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in ResMed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ResMed by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in ResMed by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,264,845. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Trading Up 0.8 %

ResMed stock opened at $240.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.07 and a 200 day moving average of $226.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.67.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.