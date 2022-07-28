Titleist Asset Management LTD. Takes $127,000 Position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STKS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STKS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $263.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.42.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

