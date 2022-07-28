TokenClub Market Capitalization Achieves $13.31 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (TCT) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One TokenClub coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $13.31 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,777.81 or 0.99973990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00127428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00029752 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

About TokenClub

TokenClub (CRYPTO:TCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 992,439,499 coins. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com. TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074.

Buying and Selling TokenClub

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

