Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Update

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 30th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Touchpoint Group Price Performance
Shares of Touchpoint Group stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Touchpoint Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
Touchpoint Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Touchpoint Group (TGHI)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Touchpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.