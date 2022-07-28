Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Update

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 30th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Touchpoint Group Price Performance

Shares of Touchpoint Group stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Touchpoint Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

Get Touchpoint Group alerts:

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the software development, design, integration, support, and maintenance services of a robust fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.